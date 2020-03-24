Community spread becoming main cause of COVID-19 infection in Canada: Tam Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Canada's chief medical health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says overall in Canada, an equal number of Canadians who have tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus from travel and from transmission within their own communities. 👓 View full article

