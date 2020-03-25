Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Etobicoke Creek runs red after ink spill

Etobicoke Creek runs red after ink spill

CP24 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bdefreitas

bdefreitas RT @Victoria59L: Etobicoke runs red. 400 litres of red ink in the waterway 😳😳😳 https://t.co/0wwmdL6rW3 2 minutes ago

StormhunterTWN

Mark Robinson RT @caltek79: @StormhunterTWN @weathernetwork You are correct...red ink spill - about 400 litres of it -- https://t.co/E8OQcq17ou 2 minutes ago

RobinCanuck

Robin RT @CBCToronto: Etobicoke creek runs red after ink spill https://t.co/ay1qGrtqaY https://t.co/LN7jm4XobG 2 minutes ago

TreeofLifeVideo

Tree of Life Video RT @waterkeepermark: Such sad news about fresh water Etobicoke Creek that runs into Lake Ontario. The cause needs to be investigated. The i… 5 minutes ago

Melissa39965130

Melissa RT @TrueQanuck11: Seems to be “ink spills” happening World Wide...in Biblical proportions! Etobicoke creek runs red after ink spill https:/… 20 minutes ago

streetfacts

Rob Rivers RT @kyall: what business spilled 400 litres of ink into a creek DURING A PANDEMIC? We don't have time for this***https://t.co/75s2cuOnST 25 minutes ago

enviromo

enviromo @maualv89 @cityoftoronto This was upstream https://t.co/HuRHegxe1T 34 minutes ago

rowtzar

Rotimi TC RT @LaurenPelley: *dusts off bible, flips to exodus* https://t.co/HVzFNpfFQp 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.