A tale of 2 Prairie provinces: Why the Manitoba-Saskatchewan COVID-19 divide doesn't matter

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Saskatchewan has 72 cases of COVID-19. Mirror-image neighbour Manitoba has 21. That may seem like a big difference - but it doesn't matter this early in the pandemic.
