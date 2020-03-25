Global  

Ontario to provide fiscal update today focused on COVID-19 response

CP24 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Ontario's finance minister says he will deliver a fiscal update today focused on supporting the province's health-care system as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
