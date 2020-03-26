Global  

Union calls for safer working conditions at construction sites amid coronavirus outbreak

CP24 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A video of a construction worker voicing his concerns about unsafe work conditions at construction sites in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is getting attention on social media as calls to halt construction work continue to grow.
News video: Canteen on UK construction site 'cramped' during coronavirus outbreak

Canteen on UK construction site 'cramped' during coronavirus outbreak 00:36

 Footage from March 22 shows how a London construction site was still working in "cramped" conditions during the coronavirus outbreak. The filmer described it as a "cramped welfare area during the crisis." The filmer also informed Newsflare that the site is still populated with many workers...

