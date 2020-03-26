Global  

Canada's highest court to hear appeal over 2018 decision to slash size of Toronto council

CP24 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from the City of Toronto over the province’s decision to unilaterally slash the size of city council just a few months before the last municipal election.
