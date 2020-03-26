Canada's highest court to hear appeal over 2018 decision to slash size of Toronto council Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from the City of Toronto over the province’s decision to unilaterally slash the size of city council just a few months before the last municipal election. 👓 View full article



