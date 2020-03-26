Global  

Ontario reports 170 new COVID-19 infections, total rises to 858

CP24 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Ontario health officials confirmed 170 new COVID-19 infections in the province on Thursday, bringing the total case count including deaths and recoveries to 858.
News video: Ontario's Cases Jumped By 170 On Thursday & Many Are Under 20 Years Old

Ontario's Cases Jumped By 170 On Thursday & Many Are Under 20 Years Old 01:02

 Another record-breaking day as far as the global pandemic goes in this province. The latest numbers regarding COVID-19 in Ontario published on Thursday morning, March 26, revealed that there are 170 new confirmed cases. That&apos;s a near-20% increase on Wednesday&apos;s numbers, and several...

