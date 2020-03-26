'Absolutely disgusting:' Ford slams upscale Toronto grocery chain for jacking up price on Lysol wipes Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Premier Doug Ford says he plans to “come after” any retailer who decides to jack up the price on essential goods following reports that an upscale Toronto grocery chain was charging customers $30 for a container of Lysol wipes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Aѕнα RT @CP24: 'Absolutely disgusting:' Ford slams upscale Toronto grocery chain for jacking up price on Lysol wipes https://t.co/6Tz3brHJKw htt… 24 seconds ago 🇨🇱 𝕻𝖆𝖈𝖔𝖘 𝕮𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖔𝖘 @PusaterisFoods 30 dollars for disinfectant wipes was a pricing error? DISGUSTING GREEDY FUCKS https://t.co/SAfl3U4noj 9 minutes ago Ezra Lime RT @fraser_brad: https://t.co/Ee3DkM3aFq Hey the man who been granting all sorts of contracts and patronage positions to his rich buddies i… 10 minutes ago rentax 'Absolutely disgusting:' Ford slams upscale Toronto grocery chain for jacking up price on Lysol wipes https://t.co/u6qYJP2zRD 18 minutes ago Brad Fraser https://t.co/Ee3DkM3aFq Hey the man who been granting all sorts of contracts and patronage positions to his rich bu… https://t.co/G6YmIC5RRA 18 minutes ago