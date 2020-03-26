Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > 'Absolutely disgusting:' Ford slams upscale Toronto grocery chain for jacking up price on Lysol wipes

'Absolutely disgusting:' Ford slams upscale Toronto grocery chain for jacking up price on Lysol wipes

CP24 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford says he plans to “come after” any retailer who decides to jack up the price on essential goods following reports that an upscale Toronto grocery chain was charging customers $30 for a container of Lysol wipes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThiaBaybee

Aѕнα RT @CP24: 'Absolutely disgusting:' Ford slams upscale Toronto grocery chain for jacking up price on Lysol wipes https://t.co/6Tz3brHJKw htt… 24 seconds ago

RodrigoBravo9

🇨🇱 𝕻𝖆𝖈𝖔𝖘 𝕮𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖔𝖘 @PusaterisFoods 30 dollars for disinfectant wipes was a pricing error? DISGUSTING GREEDY FUCKS https://t.co/SAfl3U4noj 9 minutes ago

ezra_lime

Ezra Lime RT @fraser_brad: https://t.co/Ee3DkM3aFq Hey the man who been granting all sorts of contracts and patronage positions to his rich buddies i… 10 minutes ago

rentax5

rentax 'Absolutely disgusting:' Ford slams upscale Toronto grocery chain for jacking up price on Lysol wipes https://t.co/u6qYJP2zRD 18 minutes ago

fraser_brad

Brad Fraser https://t.co/Ee3DkM3aFq Hey the man who been granting all sorts of contracts and patronage positions to his rich bu… https://t.co/G6YmIC5RRA 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.