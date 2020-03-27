Bank of Canada cuts key overnight rate to 0.25 per cent Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Bank of Canada is cutting its key interest target by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in an unscheduled cut that brings the overnight target rate to its effective lower bound. 👓 View full article

