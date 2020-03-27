Global  

Bank of Canada makes another emergency cut to interest rate

CBC.ca Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada has made a second unscheduled cut to its benchmark interest rate, lowering it to 0.25 per cent amid the COVID-19 crisis.
