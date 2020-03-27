Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Montreal declares local state of emergency over fears of COVID-19 outbreak among city's homeless

Montreal declares local state of emergency over fears of COVID-19 outbreak among city's homeless

CBC.ca Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city is not under quarantine, but the local state of emergency now in effect will allow authorities to respond to the looming crisis for the homeless community. “Our homeless people need resources, and they need them now,” she said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
News video: Twiggs County expands state of emergency, with 10 p.m. curfew

Twiggs County expands state of emergency, with 10 p.m. curfew

 Twiggs County officials expanded their local state of emergency to include a 10 p.m. curfew in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CTV_AvisFavaro

Avis Favaro RT @CTVNews: Montreal has declared a local state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the city more powers to cope with the spre… 4 minutes ago

LegendOfKoron

Koron🇬🇷 RT @SandraMC007: #Montreal declares local state of emergency.The declaration will allow Montreal to quickly adopt measures to reduce the ri… 21 minutes ago

SalVadacchino1

Sal Vadacchino🇨🇦 Coronavirus updates, March 27: Montreal declares local state of emergency on the island https://t.co/oFrPsdLEkC 31 minutes ago

qamimi2000

Maureen Micks Montreal declares local state of emergency over fears of COVID-19 outbreak among city's homeless | CBC News https://t.co/HS4utsrPB1 46 minutes ago

Donniesdeva

Debra gordon Montreal declares local state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/0rywLcQTIP maybe just maybe this wi… https://t.co/GUW0fVhlMK 46 minutes ago

messybedroom

B.B. Montreal declares local state of emergency over fears of COVID-19 outbreak among city's homeless | CBC News https://t.co/Cbvxrr9N1f 50 minutes ago

Lily_Schricker

Lily Schricker 1️⃣ Way to help during the Covid-19 Pandemic: donate non-perishable food at your local food bank or homeless shelter https://t.co/dZ28umhC1C 1 hour ago

Smellali

Soleiman Mellali Montreal declares local state of emergency over COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/tJhbPPhz4I 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.