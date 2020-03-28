Domestic air, rail travel barred for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms: Trudeau Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that as of noon Monday, boarding of domestic flights and trains will be denied to people showing any symptoms related to COVID-19. 👓 View full article

