Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Domestic air, rail travel barred for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms: Trudeau

Domestic air, rail travel barred for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms: Trudeau

CP24 Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that as of noon Monday, boarding of domestic flights and trains will be denied to people showing any symptoms related to COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WalsheKimber

Kimber Walshe Domestic air, rail travel barred for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms: Trudeau , more details : https://t.co/xu8hMkmY7K 10 seconds ago

krystaaldevi

krystal. RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Trudeau says those showing COVID-19 symptoms will be barred from domestic air and rail travel, starting Monday https:/… 11 minutes ago

6ixdrip

6ixDripTV Trudeau says those showing COVID-19 symptoms will be barred from domestic air and rail travel, starting Monday!😷✈️🚂 https://t.co/AaJz1aFIri 19 minutes ago

ImmiSikand

Immi Sikand RT @pavan_dhillon: Daily Canadian Press Briefing @JustinTrudeau announces that those showing COVID-19 symptoms will be barred from domestic… 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.