Donald Trump backflips on quarantining coronavirus epicentre New York preferring 'strong travel advisory'

SBS Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
After earlier raising the prospect of cordoning off states worst-hit by coronavirus, President Donald Trump now says he wants 'strong travel advisories' issued.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Ponders Quarantining All Residents Of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Trump Ponders Quarantining All Residents Of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut 00:40

 President Donald Trump is considering placing a mandatory quarantine on the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. According to Business Insider, such a move would be to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 to other states in the US. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he...

