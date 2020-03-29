Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19

Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19

CP24 Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will remain in isolation at his home for almost two more weeks even though his wife recently announced she has recovered from COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ryan_LEVEL2

Ryan Berry RT @kinsellawarren: Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from coronavirus - The Globe and Mail https://t.co/61W02l… 1 minute ago

Nancy_Crouse

Nancy Crouse Trudeau remaining in isolation after wife's recovery https://t.co/FjXDb6goqQ 4 minutes ago

WPeelsb

Wendy Nearing RT @CP24: Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19 https://t.co/An5u511wmA https://t.co/vUcxSu7k4O 5 minutes ago

djzalik

David Zalik This is a leader? I think not! Trudeau remaining in isolation after wife's recovery https://t.co/Y784T8Jkq3 6 minutes ago

CityNewsYEG

CityNews Edmonton Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19 https://t.co/IxeLe5KIdQ 12 minutes ago

SpeakeasyJames

James Bountrogiannis Stay in isolation & Do Not increase the useless disgusting Carbon tax 50%. #TrudeauLiedPeopleDied… https://t.co/JU2uXR3TY6 14 minutes ago

KyleHarrietha

Kyle Harrietha RT @natnewswatch: Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19 | National Newswatch https://t.co/wNgQzQ4kcb 16 minutes ago

Blueyes9445

MsRosesScheer4PM RT @SpeakeasyJames: #TrudeauLiedPeopleDied #TrudeauWorstPM #AxeTheCarbonTax #NoUNCarbonTax Trudeau remaining in isolation after wife's reco… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.