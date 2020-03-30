Nine residents of Bobcaygeon long-term care home die following COVID-19 outbreak
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon have died following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the facility’s medical director confirmed to CTV News on Monday.
