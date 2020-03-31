More COVID-19 cases on stranded cruise ship with 4 dead. Cruise line pleas for help

Global  

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line, revealed there are more COVID-19 cases aboard the cruise ship where four people have already died. He also made a plea for a place to dock for his stranded cruise ships.
News video: Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship

 Four guests on board Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship have passed away. A statement on the company website Friday said the guests were “older,” but did not confirm whether or not they died from COVID-19.

