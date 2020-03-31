Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Tuesday

Global  

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Ontario introduced strict new rules around how people can use outdoor spaces late Monday as the province tries to slow the spread of COVID-19, hours after the prime minister unveiled new details about how a plan to subsidize salaries and support businesses will work. Read on for a look at what's happening in Canada and around the world.
 World stocks looked set to close their worst quarter since 2008 on a brighter note on Tuesday, as strong Chinese factory data held out hope for an economic revival even as much of the rest of the world shut down to fight the coronavirus. Ciara Lee reports

