Three more deaths tied to COVID-19 outbreak at Bobcaygeon, Ont. long-term care home

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

There have been three more deaths linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published Care Home Staff Making Videos to Keep Residents Smiling 00:30 Occurred on March 20, 2020 / Lancashire, England, UK Info from Licensor: "We are a care home called Hazeldene in Blackburn Lancashire we made this as we are on lockdown atm and our staff is making videos every day to keep everyone smiling we have a Facebook page full of videos from our residents and...