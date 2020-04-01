Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > COVID-19 deaths reported by local public health units nearly double what Ontario is reporting

COVID-19 deaths reported by local public health units nearly double what Ontario is reporting

CP24 Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Data from Ontario’s 34 local public health units shows that at least 68 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, nearly double what provincial officials reported Wednesday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: Kern County Public Health Updates COVID-19 Cases - 155 residents 3 nonresidents

Kern County Public Health Updates COVID-19 Cases - 155 residents 3 nonresidents 00:51

 Kern County Public Health Updates COVID-19 Cases - 155 residents 3 nonresidents. 2,406 tests have come up negative, 4,110 tests have been given.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.