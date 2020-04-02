Global  

Why Canada is taking so long to start testing blood for COVID-19

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Because of testing delays in Canada, thousands of COVID-19 cases are being missed. There is a rapid blood test that will reveal within 15 minutes who has been infected, but so far none of those tests has been approved for use in Canada.
