Why Canada is taking so long to start testing blood for COVID-19

Because of testing delays in Canada, thousands of COVID-19 cases are being missed. There is a rapid blood test that will reveal within 15 minutes who has been infected, but so far none of those tests has been approved for use in Canada.

