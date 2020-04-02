Global  

One in 10 restaurants around the country have permanently closed due to COVID-19, new survey suggests

CP24 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Approximately 800,000 food service jobs have been lost across Canada in the past month and about one in 10 restaurants in the country have permanently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
