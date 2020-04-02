One in 10 restaurants around the country have permanently closed due to COVID-19, new survey suggests Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Approximately 800,000 food service jobs have been lost across Canada in the past month and about one in 10 restaurants in the country have permanently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this