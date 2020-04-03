Premier Ford to release provincial estimate of deaths due to COVID-19 Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release data today showing how many people could die of COVID-19 under a number of different scenarios. 👓 View full article

0

