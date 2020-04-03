Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Military to help fight COVID in Quebec; deaths pass 150 as cases near 12,000

Military to help fight COVID in Quebec; deaths pass 150 as cases near 12,000

CP24 Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The military is moving into northern Quebec at the province's request to help remote communities cope in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday as political and health leaders urged Canadians to avoid leaving home unless necessary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘If Push Comes to Shove’ Defense Secretary Esper Says Military Could Treat COVID-19 Patients

‘If Push Comes to Shove’ Defense Secretary Esper Says Military Could Treat COVID-19 Patients 00:58

 The Secretary of Defense said it is possible that members of the military could end up treating COVID-19 patients. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Orders 100,000 Body Bags In Preparation For More Coronavirus-Related Deaths [Video]

U.S. Orders 100,000 Body Bags In Preparation For More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

The Defense Department ordered 100,000 “military-style body bags for potential civilian use.” According to Gizmodo, COVID-19 spread to all 50 U.S. states and four U.S. territories. Johns Hopkins..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Quebec Struggles With Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases, Expects Equipment Shortage [Video]

Quebec Struggles With Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases, Expects Equipment Shortage

Quebec has become Canada's epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the French-speaking province has more than half of the country's COVID-19 cases. Quebec on Tuesday reported a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Quebec confirms 342 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirms that there are 342 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths in the province Mar. 29, 2020
CTV News

US Army to convert CenturyLink Field Event Center into field hospital

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA will deploy a military field hospital at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle to assist the region’s hospitals...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.