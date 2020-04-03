Military to help fight COVID in Quebec; deaths pass 150 as cases near 12,000

The military is moving into northern Quebec at the province's request to help remote communities cope in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday as political and health leaders urged Canadians to avoid leaving home unless necessary.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. Orders 100,000 Body Bags In Preparation For More Coronavirus-Related Deaths



The Defense Department ordered 100,000 “military-style body bags for potential civilian use.” According to Gizmodo, COVID-19 spread to all 50 U.S. states and four U.S. territories. Johns Hopkins.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago Quebec Struggles With Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases, Expects Equipment Shortage



Quebec has become Canada's epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the French-speaking province has more than half of the country's COVID-19 cases. Quebec on Tuesday reported a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Quebec confirms 342 new COVID-19 cases Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirms that there are 342 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths in the province Mar. 29, 2020

CTV News 1 week ago



US Army to convert CenturyLink Field Event Center into field hospital The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA will deploy a military field hospital at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle to assist the region’s hospitals...

bizjournals 1 week ago





Tweets about this