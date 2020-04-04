Global  

Ontario reports 375 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths, total rises to 3,630

CP24 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Ontario health officials reported 375 new COVID-19 infections and 27 more deaths, taking the provincial total including recoveries to 3,630.
News video: Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports 963 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To Over 5,800

Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports 963 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To Over 5,800 00:30

 The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 962 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 5,805.

