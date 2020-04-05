Troops to begin assembling at CFB Borden in order to be ready to respond for requests for help amid pandemic Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A large number of military personnel and vehicles will be on the roads between the Greater Toronto and Area and Canadian Forces Base Borden starting this week, as the military works to ensure its troops are ready to respond to requests for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

