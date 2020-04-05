Global  

Troops to begin assembling at CFB Borden in order to be ready to respond for requests for help amid pandemic

CP24 Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
A large number of military personnel and vehicles will be on the roads between the Greater Toronto and Area and Canadian Forces Base Borden starting this week, as the military works to ensure its troops are ready to respond to requests for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
