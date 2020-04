New York coronavirus deaths top 4,000 but new daily fatalities decrease Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The coronavirus death toll in New York state has reached 4,159, but for the first time in days, the number of daily fatalities has decreased. 👓 View full article

