Hundreds of Toronto Hydro customers in Etobicoke could be without power for most of the day Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

About 700 Toronto Hydro customers in Etobicoke could be without power for most of the day as crews work to repair an outage caused by an underground cable fault. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this