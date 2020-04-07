Tory says he will ask Premier Ford to declare the Easter Bunny an essential worker Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mayor John Tory says he plans to speak with Premier Doug Ford about ensuring the Easter Bunny is deemed an essential worker, noting that it is a “very urgent situation” for children across the city. 👓 View full article

