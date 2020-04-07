Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Tory says he will ask Premier Ford to declare the Easter Bunny an essential worker

Tory says he will ask Premier Ford to declare the Easter Bunny an essential worker

CP24 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Mayor John Tory says he plans to speak with Premier Doug Ford about ensuring the Easter Bunny is deemed an essential worker, noting that it is a “very urgent situation” for children across the city.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker' 00:50

 New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assured children on Monday that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing. Libby Hogan has the details.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xobrooklyn_

🦋 RT @CP24: Tory says he will ask Premier Ford to declare the Easter Bunny an essential worker https://t.co/M7ROMIR9It https://t.co/TzAkoGznTB 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.