Donald Trump threatens to withdraw funding from 'China-centric' WHO

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump has threatened to cut US funding to the World Health Organisation, accusing it of bias toward China during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit News - Published 2 days ago Trump Called Warnings Of Coronavirus 'Alarmist' 00:32 In January, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, Trump dismissed Azar’s warnings about COVID-19 as “alarmist.” While the virus was spreading quickly in China, Trump was focused on his impeachment trial. Azar asked a...