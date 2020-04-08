Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads

Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A mushroom spray, oil of oregano and a special hat to kill coronavirus in saliva have all been targeted by Health Canada in its crackdown on misleading and false claims of COVID-19 prevention and cures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rosnerc

Cecil Rosner Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads by @wardrachel | CBC News… https://t.co/aYotY1JZl3 3 minutes ago

CBCSudbury

CBC Sudbury Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads https://t.co/G3b9SbRrZV 20 minutes ago

karenpaulscbc

Karen Pauls Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in @GovCanHealth crackdown on misleading #COVID19 ads | CBC News https://t.co/4vHWuatFmS 32 minutes ago

BikeRocketCom

Sarah's Bike Repairs Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads | CBC News https://t.co/xs3aesp1ya 33 minutes ago

dkemper

David Kemper #WFH in a Bunker Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads | CBC News https://t.co/RnoWqSQyen 47 minutes ago

KatieNicholson

Katie Nicholson Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads https://t.co/E1UOEIQCxN 57 minutes ago

LawChiman

Chiman Alan Law Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads | CBC News https://t.co/8EIemJ65sl 2 hours ago

asimakoaa

Anna Asimakopulos Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted in crackdown on misleading COVID-19 ads https://t.co/J3LpptULKZ https://t.co/EVs2uhKrUh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.