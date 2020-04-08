Air Canada to rehire 16,500 laid-off workers with help of federal government's wage subsidy Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Air Canada plans to rehire thousands of workers the airline recently laid off because of COVID-19, after negotiations with the federal government to confirm that the airline would qualify for a wage subsidy program. 👓 View full article

