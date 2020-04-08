Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Air Canada to apply for wage subsidy program to help keep employees on payroll

Air Canada to apply for wage subsidy program to help keep employees on payroll

CP24 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Air Canada, which has cut roughly half its Canadian workforce, says it will apply for Ottawa's emergency wage subsidy program and retain or return affected employees to its payroll for the program term.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AirflightNews

Airflight News✈️ RT @JamesMarasa: Air Canada to immediately rehire more than 16,000 workers https://t.co/Bonnz9I2Fl via @torontostar 11 minutes ago

TOTigerLilly

Tiger Lilly RT @ImagineCanada: Info on the 75% wage subsidy: 🔸 Covers Mar. 15 - June 6 🔸 Employers apply monthly on CRA My Business Account 🔸 Cover… 28 minutes ago

connectfm915

Connectfm915 Air Canada says it will apply for #emergencywagesubsidyprogram and retain or return affected employees to its payro… https://t.co/FU88kNv0E4 1 hour ago

Sam_Huang_Fan

Sam Huang RT @CP24: Air Canada to apply for wage subsidy program to help keep employees on payroll https://t.co/68jYJupLqa https://t.co/ChXAS4rgSe 2 hours ago

Caitlin_Szikora

Caitlin Szikora RT @Mentor_Works: Learn how your business can apply to get up to 75% of employee wages reimbursed through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy… 3 hours ago

JamesMarasa

James Marasa 🌎✈️ Air Canada to immediately rehire more than 16,000 workers https://t.co/Bonnz9I2Fl via @torontostar 3 hours ago

lori18r

Lori Ruggles Air Canada to apply for wage subsidy program to keep workers on payroll amid COVID-19 pandemic |… https://t.co/ilIvui9Ya0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.