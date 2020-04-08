Doug Ford blasts 'unacceptable' level of COVID-19 testing as Ontario cases top 5,000
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted the "unacceptable" number of daily COVID-19 tests being done in the province, as the province confirmed 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
