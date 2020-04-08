Global  

Doug Ford blasts 'unacceptable' level of COVID-19 testing as Ontario cases top 5,000

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted the "unacceptable" number of daily COVID-19 tests being done in the province, as the province confirmed 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 6 Mild COVID-19 Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

6 Mild COVID-19 Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore 01:26

 6 Mild COVID-19 Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore. 1. Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. In some cases, the digestive symptoms, particularly diarrhea, can be the initial presentation of COVID-19, and may only later or never present with respiratory symptoms or fever, Study, 'American Journal of...

