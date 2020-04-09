🇨🇦✨Wendy✨🇨🇦 RT @CP24: JUST IN: This year's Toronto Caribbean Carnival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say. 1 minute ago

Jennifer Singh RT @StarGTANews: Toronto Caribbean Carnival cancelled over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/RKW8bOb7Fm 1 minute ago

Communications, Politics & Diversity RT @CP24: MORE; Toronto Caribbean Carnival cancelled due to COVID-19 https://t.co/xHaPIMqnzn https://t.co/WEI7SlIAcH 2 minutes ago

Patrick Rumsey RT @NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: All events connected to Toronto's Caribbean Carnival are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand P… 7 minutes ago