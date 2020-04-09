Canada lost more than 1 million jobs in March Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Statistics Canada reports the economy lost 1,011,000 jobs in March as the COVID-19 crisis began to take hold, which lifts the unemployment rate up to 7.8 per cent. 👓 View full article

0

