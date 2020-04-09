Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Canada lost more than 1 million jobs in March

Canada lost more than 1 million jobs in March

CP24 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Statistics Canada reports the economy lost 1,011,000 jobs in March as the COVID-19 crisis began to take hold, which lifts the unemployment rate up to 7.8 per cent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Busines65959783

Business News More than a million jobs lost in Canada last month – NEWS 1130 https://t.co/vYuWMbX1Wv https://t.co/vvrq8LImj8 10 seconds ago

Joe86538718

Joe RT @PnPCBC: Canada's economy lost more than one million jobs in March, Statistics Canada said Thursday, pushing the jobless rate up to 7.8… 12 seconds ago

huk_gwai

allmotormac RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Canada lost more than 1 million jobs in March: StatsCan https://t.co/2331rxv3nM https://t.co/U01VFgIDTF 36 seconds ago

jobananelapoint

human RT @nationalpost: Coronavirus live updates: Canada lost more than one million jobs in March, unemployment at 7.8% https://t.co/9ZSvAb9G93 47 seconds ago

PnPCBC

Power & Politics Canada's economy lost more than one million jobs in March, Statistics Canada said Thursday, pushing the jobless rat… https://t.co/RIIVjrEAcX 1 minute ago

nationalpost

National Post Coronavirus live updates: Canada lost more than one million jobs in March, unemployment at 7.8% https://t.co/9ZSvAb9G93 2 minutes ago

RobertR59073254

Robert Rogers RT @CBCNews: Canada's economy lost more than one million jobs in March, Statistics Canada says, pushing the jobless rate up to 7.8 per cent… 2 minutes ago

Amexken

H Ahmed More than 1 million people in Canada lost their jobs in March and the unemployment rate climbed to 7.8 per cent, du… https://t.co/MAtLb0qw8B 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.