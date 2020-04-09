Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Brampton healthcare worker dies of COVID-19

Brampton healthcare worker dies of COVID-19

CP24 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
A long-time cleaner at Brampton’s Civic Hospital has died of COVID-19, marking the first known death of a healthcare worker in the province due to the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fsociete

𝑹 | 𝒇𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒆 RT @CP24: Brampton hospital cleaner becomes first known Ont. healthcare worker to die of COVID-19 https://t.co/kYDJJ8hBlw https://t.co/uG30… 4 minutes ago

Northerncynix

Aaron RT @CBCCanada: Ontario hospital worker dies of COVID-19 https://t.co/UcrJQQbrE0 https://t.co/ssmB1Rjva0 8 minutes ago

PreparednessNP

Thomas Appleyard Brampton hospital worker dies of COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/Qq6tVdaMfq 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.