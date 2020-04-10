Maple Leaf Garden sex offender Gordon Stuckless dies Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Convicted Maple Leaf Garden sex offender Gordon Stuckless has died at a Hamilton hospital Thursday night, CP24 has learned. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this NewsSpotterLive RT @CP24: BREAKING: Convicted Maple Leaf Garden***offender Gordon Stuckless died earlier tonight at a Hamilton hospital, CP24 has learned. 8 minutes ago J RT @CP24: MORE: Stuckless was rushed to hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday, his lawyer says. https://t.co/eLZo1KiUxm 15 minutes ago Klaus Bower Maple Leaf Garden's Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead: lawyer https://t.co/fmaqWoYPQw. Good news. A monster. https://t.co/la4z6ew45B 36 minutes ago Granola RT @CBCToronto: Maple Leaf Garden's Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead: lawyer https://t.co/3Esk4kU2mu https://t.co/sou5BIEAgv 1 hour ago Tv Internet Maple Leaf Garden’s Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead: lawyer https://t.co/llcsnLtmbm 2 hours ago