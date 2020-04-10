Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Maple Leaf Garden sex offender Gordon Stuckless dies

Maple Leaf Garden sex offender Gordon Stuckless dies

CP24 Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Convicted Maple Leaf Garden sex offender Gordon Stuckless has died at a Hamilton hospital Thursday night, CP24 has learned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpotterLive

NewsSpotterLive RT @CP24: BREAKING: Convicted Maple Leaf Garden***offender Gordon Stuckless died earlier tonight at a Hamilton hospital, CP24 has learned. 8 minutes ago

u_wanna_eh

J RT @CP24: MORE: Stuckless was rushed to hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday, his lawyer says. https://t.co/eLZo1KiUxm 15 minutes ago

klsbower

Klaus Bower Maple Leaf Garden's Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead: lawyer https://t.co/fmaqWoYPQw. Good news. A monster. https://t.co/la4z6ew45B 36 minutes ago

grano1a

Granola RT @CBCToronto: Maple Leaf Garden's Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead: lawyer https://t.co/3Esk4kU2mu https://t.co/sou5BIEAgv 1 hour ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet Maple Leaf Garden’s Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead: lawyer https://t.co/llcsnLtmbm 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.