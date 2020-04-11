Basketball champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates safety goggles to medical workers

Saturday, 11 April 2020

Basketball champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to medical workers in San Diego as they fight the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



