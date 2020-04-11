Basketball champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates safety goggles to medical workers

Global  

SBS Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Basketball champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to medical workers in San Diego as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.
 Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to UCLA Health Tuesday to help health care professionals stay protected on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

