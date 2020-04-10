Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Visitors steal away to B.C.'s small towns, even as locals beg them to stay home

Visitors steal away to B.C.'s small towns, even as locals beg them to stay home

CBC.ca Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Visitors fleeing the big city for smaller B.C. towns are leaving locals feeling helpless, anxious about the virus arriving in communities that don't have the resources to handle an outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Visitors steal away to B.C.'s small towns for Easter weekend. Locals are begging them to stay home

Visitors fleeing the big city for smaller B.C. towns are leaving locals feeling helpless, anxious about the virus arriving in communities that don't have the...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.