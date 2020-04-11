Global  

Ford extends Ontario's emergency COVID-19 measures to April 23

CP24 Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The Ford government is extending Ontario’s emergency declaration until at least April 23, and adding several new measures to ban camping on Crown land and make it easier for hospitals to surge capacity.
