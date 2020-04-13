Global  

Rio's Christ the Redeemer dons doctor's coat to honour coronavirus medics

SBS Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer donned a doctor's coat on Easter Sunday, to honour medics on the frontlines of hospitals around the world battling to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rio's Christ the Redeemer dons doctor's coat to honour coronavirus medics

Rio's Christ the Redeemer dons doctor's coat to honour coronavirus medics 01:02

