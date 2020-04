The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: April 12

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:42 p.m. on April 12, 2020:

You Might Like

Tweets about this 101.5 TODAY RADIO RT @CBCFletch: Here are the latest COVID-19 data for Alberta: โ€ข 82 new cases today (vs 69 yesterday) โ€ข 4 more deaths: 2 were residents ofโ€ฆ 19 seconds ago Always Learning โ„ข๐Ÿ”Œ RT @CP24: There are 24,383 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada https://t.co/XbFlTjlPQS https://t.co/qD73S3u4tI 3 minutes ago