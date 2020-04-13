Global  

Ontario accountants offer free tax prep for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

CP24 Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Accountants in Ontario are hoping to make life a little simpler for frontline healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by offering to prepare their taxes for free.
