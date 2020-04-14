Global  

'It breaks my heart': Doug Ford's mother-in-law in Toronto care home with COVID-19 outbreak

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
A woman living in a long-term care home in Ontario, which houses 200 seniors including the premier’s mother-in-law, has confirmed what loved ones of residents fear most: basic care needs are not being met amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
