Alex H Juschitz 'It breaks my heart': Doug Ford's mother-in-law in Toronto care home with COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/haSKVCJci7… https://t.co/wqvacxSnY9 18 seconds ago

Winson Tang 🇨🇦 'It breaks my heart': Doug Ford's mother-in-law in Toronto care home with COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/ttDOGQ9EpI https://t.co/8L6gyyHHVy 19 minutes ago

Kevin Werner Ont Premier Doug Ford says "it breaks my heart" watching his wife see her mother in LTC facility but unable to prop… https://t.co/VYKEhiqCi6 15 hours ago

Kyle Fraser RT @NEWSTALK1010: Premier Doug Ford opens his press conference telling people we’re fighting a war and his heart breaks for families strugg… 2 days ago

Judy Jackson #standwithTrudeau RT @NikaDragomira: @seriousHabit @IsabellaBardoel Doug Ford should have to spend a year with all those he's hurt. His heart breaks for his… 3 days ago

NEWSTALK1010 Premier Doug Ford opens his press conference telling people we’re fighting a war and his heart breaks for families struggling. 3 days ago

Rob Baccala🇨🇦 @therealvexacon @JayJayHumble @celliottability @fordnation is an idiot. Remember when he told families to "go away"… https://t.co/0BoqwhmARb 3 days ago