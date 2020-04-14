Official data showed that Canadian deaths from COVID-19 rose by more than 12 percent to 674 in a day. The public health agency said the total number of positive diagnoses rose to 23,719. According to Reuters, many of those deaths are coming from seniors’ residences. Quebec officials opened a probe...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Adam Dempsey RT @CP24: More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60 https://t.co/zlJKZrAyJT https://t.co/1xXmrEsy1U 12 minutes ago
Dr. Granger Avery > 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from #COVID19 are those over age 60 https://t.co/Erlq12PwYW 23 minutes ago
CP24 More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60 https://t.co/zlJKZrAyJT https://t.co/1xXmrEsy1U 30 minutes ago
Felk's RT @timescolonist: More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60 https://t.co/zmApyakCgc 2 hours ago
Times Colonist More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60 https://t.co/zmApyakCgc 2 hours ago
Ross Slaneff, CFA the Canadian Bankers Association said Canada’s largest six banks have deferred more than 10 per cent of the mortgag… https://t.co/ACKWVbyVNq 15 hours ago
IanHanna One certainly hopes Canadian support programs for business are more effective than this. Arguably, most of this mon… https://t.co/zwYJBOSoYu 3 days ago
Bhim Singh 2020 Canada-no escape.
Canadian household debt is less than 3% points away from 178 per cent all-time high it reach… https://t.co/F0TbxrUJhk 5 days ago