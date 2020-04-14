Global  

More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60

CP24 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Quebec continues to lead the country in deaths and infections from COVID-19 with many of the victims being elderly.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Canadian Officials Look Into Reasons Seniors Are Being Hit Hard By COVID-19

Canadian Officials Look Into Reasons Seniors Are Being Hit Hard By COVID-19 00:32

 Official data showed that Canadian deaths from COVID-19 rose by more than 12 percent to 674 in a day. The public health agency said the total number of positive diagnoses rose to 23,719. According to Reuters, many of those deaths are coming from seniors’ residences. Quebec officials opened a probe...

