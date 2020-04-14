Ontario reports 43 new deaths related to COVID-19, the biggest single-day jump so far

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Ontario has reported 43 new deaths in people with COVID-19, which represents the biggest single-day increase so far. 👓 View full article



