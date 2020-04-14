Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Customers steal groceries from Forest Hill Loblaws mistakenly left open on Easter Sunday

Customers steal groceries from Forest Hill Loblaws mistakenly left open on Easter Sunday

CP24 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
It was a strange scene at a Forest Hill Loblaws on Easter Sunday when shoppers arrived to find the doors open at the virtually deserted grocery store.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

superstarflash

Vito RT @CP24: Customers steal groceries from Forest Hill Loblaws mistakenly left open on Easter Sunday https://t.co/eTGcJC3Ofx https://t.co/wJg… 5 minutes ago

GTBailey

Geoff Bailey Customers steal groceries from Forest Hill Loblaws mistakenly left open on Easter Sunday https://t.co/VDXPIaf0AQ 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.