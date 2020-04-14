Global  

Marine Atlantic says it can maintain Newfoundland's supply lines if Oceanex bows out

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Marine Atlantic says it can fill any gap in critical supply lines to the island of Newfoundland if pandemic-related financial losses force Oceanex Inc. to tie up its ships and stop carrying freight to St. John’s.
