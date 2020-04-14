Global  

Do as we say, not as we do? Trudeau, Scheer forced to defend family trips

CP24 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are fighting off criticism that they're asking Canadians to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19 than they're willing to do themselves.
