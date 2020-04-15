Global  

Toronto Hydro will give gift cards to some Etobicoke customers who were without power for more than 36 hours

CP24 Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Residents of an Etobicoke neighbourhood who lost power for more than 36 hours amid a global pandemic that has many working from home will be compensated, Toronto Hydro has announced.
