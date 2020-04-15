Toronto Hydro will give gift cards to some Etobicoke customers who were without power for more than 36 hours Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Residents of an Etobicoke neighbourhood who lost power for more than 36 hours amid a global pandemic that has many working from home will be compensated, Toronto Hydro has announced. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this